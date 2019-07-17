Breakfast Briefing: Omnicom PR revenue down 1.3% in Q2

Omnicom PR revenues dropped in Q2. Taken as a whole, the holding company’s PR firms turned in a disappointing second quarter, with revenue down 1.3% organically to $349.3 million. Meanwhile, its advertising segment posted 4.4% revenue growth. For the first six months of the year, Omnicom PR revenue has dropped 0.9% to $683.4 million. The holding company’s PR firms include FleishmanHillard, Ketchum, Mercury, Porter Novelli and Cone.

All of Omnicom Group turned in organic revenue growth of 2.8% in the quarter to $3.7 billion, and net income increased 1.8% to $370.7 million. The holding company beat analysts’ expectations for both earnings and revenue, according to Zack’s.

Avocados, they’re not just for millennials anymore. That’s the plan of Avocados from Mexico CEO Alvaro Luque, who told PRWeek about his strategy to more aggressively market the fruit to other, older generations, who didn’t get in on the ground floor of the avocado craze.

Here’s the behind-the-scenes story of Secret’s decision to donate more than $500,000 to the U.S. Women’s National Team in honor of the cause of equal pay and their World Cup victory. Secret associate brand director Sara Saunders told PRWeek there was widespread support for the donation within Procter & Gamble, and the CPG giant would have made the donation even if the team had been upset during the tournament.

Non-millennials, prepare for even more confusion. More emoji -- or is it emojis? -- are on the way. In celebration of World Emoji Day, which is a real thing happening today, believe it or not, Apple and Google are introducing about 60 new characters. Some are fun, and some are serious, making the language of emojis more inclusive. One or two are a little gross, such as this one representing falafel.