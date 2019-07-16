MTA's John McKay joins Association of American Publishers as comms SVP

WASHINGTON: John McKay, a former comms exec for New York’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority, has joined the Association of American Publishers as SVP of comms.

In this role, McKay reports to the Association of American Publishers’ president and CEO Maria Pallante. He is tasked with refining the comms portfolio and furthering the Association of American Publishers’ mission, which involves representing the interests of book, journal and education publishers, a statement from the organization said.

While serving at the MTA, the entity in charge of much of New York City’s public transportation, McKay was an executive officer of corporate communications, marketing and branding, a statement said.

For three years, McKay "advised the chairman and oversaw a variety of strategic communications initiatives, marketing partnerships, app developments, and public service announcements and acted as a liaison to the Governor’s Office," a statement said.

"[McKay] no longer works at the MTA and we wish him well," an MTA spokesperson said via email. The organization has not made a decision on filling the role.

McKay wasn’t immediately available for further comment.

Prior to joining the MTA, McKay served a year as director of comms for the New York City Comptroller, Scott Stringer, according to his LinkedIn profile. He was also VP of corporate comms at NBCUniversal for six years and the VP of corporate comms at Sony Music Entertainment prior to that for four years.