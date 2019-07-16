40 Under 40 2019 | Daniel Roberts

Daniel Roberts’ global public relations experience spans the worlds of government, agency and Fortune 500 companies, with roles at the White House, Edelman, Viacom, Lyft and Facebook. It’s a unique background that makes him a top PR practitioner with expertise in crisis management, public affairs, corporate social responsibility and entertainment.

In July, Roberts moved to Facebook as policy communications, spokesperson. Previously, as the East Coast communications manager at Lyft, Roberts led public relations efforts across Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Miami and more. In each market, he developed and managed the publicity efforts of a handful of PR firms to ensure Lyft’s national campaigns were accurately translated at the regional level.

Prior to Lyft, Roberts was a communications manager at Viacom, where he coordinated international publicity campaigns for BET, Nickelodeon and Paramount Network. He also facilitated global influencer activations for award shows, organized corporate social responsibility media initiatives and oversaw executive announcements for Viacom’s C-suite.

Before joining Viacom, Roberts was an account executive at Edelman, the world’s largest public relations firm. As a part of the agency’s corporate practice, he worked on media relations, public affairs, crisis management and celebrity engagement campaigns for clients including Nationwide Insurance, Axe, Dove, PwC and Berkshire Hathaway.

Roberts got his start in public relations via an internship with first lady Michelle Obama’s social office, which led to a communications role at the White House Office of Management and Budget. At the White House, he helped develop external messaging to inform the media and Capitol Hill of President Obama's legislative priorities, including whether Obama would veto a bill.

At Lyft, he led the company’s 2019 national Black History Month campaign that garnered over 150 media placements in local and national press.

Roberts strives to be involved in the lives of young people, serving as a Teen Career Connection mentor for YMCA of Greater New York. Prior to moving to NYC, he mentored high school students through the White House’s My Brother’s Keeper program and DC’s College Bound program.

He is an active member of First Corinthians Baptist Church in Harlem, where he serves on the communications team and is a voiceover contributor for the megachurch’s digital announcements.

At the University of Mississippi, Roberts was inducted into the Hall of Hame and later graduated magna cum laude from the school's Honors College and Trent Lott Public Policy Leadership Institute.