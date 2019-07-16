40 Under 40 2019 | Tim Rice

Don’t let his relative youth fool you: Tim Rice is a seasoned expert at providing counsel to the financial services industry. At only 36 years old, he serves as EVP, managing director at BCW, and he is the deputy global client leader for Bank of America, one of the agency’s largest clients. It’s a multifaceted role that includes corporate and brand positioning, executive communications and visibility, strategic media relations, issues management and headline risk mitigation. In 2017, BCW’s work for Bank of America was recognized with a PRWeek Award in Corporate Branding. More recently, Rice’s efforts and strong rapport with Bank of America were instrumental in securing the company’s local market PR business across 92 markets.

Rice’s impressive résumé belies the fact that he is a true millennial, skilled in social media strategy. Before returning to BCW in 2013, he worked at PNC Financial Services Group overseeing various consumer and corporate media relations programs. He also spearheaded the organization’s social media presence, including launching a Twitter account and Facebook page.

In the words of his coworkers and managers, Rice is "an anchor of our massive Bank of America team" whose "reliability, smarts and poise are critical leadership attributes."

In addition to his professional abilities, he is a team player who is well liked by his colleagues. "If you asked colleagues to define their relationship with Tim, I am confident the majority response would be ‘friend,’" said Drew O’Brien, BCW’s Northeast market leader. "Simply put, Tim’s insight on this team is without peer."

Rice graduated from SUNY Albany with a bachelor's degree in communications and rhetoric.

He is a frequent guest lecturer at the University of Pittsburgh.

An involved parent to his two children, Rice is a member of the Fox Chapel Area School District parent volunteer organization and serves as VP of the board of directors for the town’s youth baseball and softball association.