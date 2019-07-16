40 Under 40 2019 | Yvette Pacheco

Yvette Pacheco is undeniably one of Univision’s rising stars. Since joining the Hispanic media company nearly 4 1/2 years ago, she has wasted no time climbing the ranks. Pacheco’s relative youth belies her strong leadership ability. As director of corporate communications, she oversees the creation of communication strategies and content for Univision’s entertainment and sports division — including celebrating ratings wins and producing news around the company’s growing content pipeline and global acquisition strategy — ad sales, ratings and local media.

Pacheco is also responsible for spearheading B2B communications and media relations that protect the company’s corporate reputation. This includes providing strategic counsel to the company’s top executives and offering strategic public relations support to various departments, including ad sales, marketing, content, sports and entertainment. In 2018 alone, she oversaw local media and sports communications, led internal communications and supported internal communications during distribution negotiations with a key partner, a task that included managing Univision’s response to media enquiries.

Pacheco began her PR career on the agency side, with stints at both The Axis Agency and RL Public Relations. From there she went back to school, earning a master’s in international affairs and Latin American studies from George Washington University. After graduation, she held communication positions at NASCAR and Booz Allen Hamilton.

At Univision, Pacheco’s professional experience, work ethic, background and identity as a Latina woman have been critical in helping the company fulfill its mission of empowering and entertaining the Hispanic community.

Pacheco was recognized by Radio Ink as one of the 50 Most Influential Women in Radio in both 2018 and 2019.

She is a founding member of eMERGE, Univision Communications’ internal professional development group for young employees.

She is the youngest director on Univision’s communications team.