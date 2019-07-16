40 Under 40 2019 | Courtney Nally

Since joining Ketchum in 2005, Courtney Nally has made a significant impact. In addition to building the communication firm’s influencer relations team from the ground up, she serves as EVP of U.S. entertainment, a role that includes overseeing content creation, brand integration and negotiations on behalf of high-profile clients, such as Pernod Ricard, General Mills and Clorox. Nally was also responsible for creating Ketchum’s talent procurement team, which manages celebrity-related appearances, PR campaigns and engagements. (A non-exhaustive list of people the team has worked with include Stephen Curry, Mindy Kaling, Blake Lively and Neil Patrick Harris.)

In 2015, Nally was named one of Sports Business Journal’s Game Changers in Sport, a much-deserved honor. In a world where clients demand specialists, she is a shining example of someone who has used her deep expertise in athletics and celebrity to elevate herself above the crowd. Prior to joining Ketchum, Nally was director of public relations at AVP Pro Beach Volleyball, where she developed close relationships with athletes, including Olympians Kerri Walsh and Misty May-Treanor.

The Game Changers in Sport award isn’t the only accolade she’s received. Nally’s work on a campaign for Centrum was honored with a PRSA-New York Big Apple Award. Her colleagues describe her as a trailblazer whose "leadership is never in doubt," which is made even more impressive by the fact that Nally works remotely from her home office.

Nally serves in an official mentor capacity to graduating seniors at USC’s Annenberg School of Communication, her alma mater.

A dedicated athlete, she has completed a 70.3-mile Ironman race.

At Ketchum, Nally oversees entertainment tours, in which she and her team develop tailored experiences to introduce clients to film studios, digital networks and talent agencies.