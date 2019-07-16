40 Under 40 2019 | Jennifer Mylett

With more than 15 years of experience working in the industry, Jennifer Mylett has an impressive résumé. Before accepting her current position as MD of Hill+Knowlton Strategies’ New York office, she worked at MSL, Cohn & Wolfe, DeVries Global and Edelman.

Over the years, she has been instrumental in pulling off a number of major company initiatives, including P&G’s Thank You, Mom Olympics campaign and multiyear partnerships with the National Football League. Even in the most high-stress, crazed moments — such as in the days leading up to an activation at Comic-Con International or Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit Issue — Mylett remains calm, cool and collected. She also manages to have a sense of humor about the whole process, a vibe that is infectious. As a colleague puts it, "She’s always positive and upbeat. Even when things are hitting the fan, Jenn can find a way to make her team laugh and be at ease."

Her rare combination of talent and hard work has been recognized by the profession. To date, she’s won nearly every major accolade the industry has to offer.

At H+K, Mylett was an early and active participant in networking initiatives. She is known around the office for accepting more than her fair share of informational interview requests, as well as speaking with visiting school groups to answer questions about the company and the profession more generally. "Her reputation as a hard worker, fierce cheerleader and passionate advocate for her network has made her one of the most sought-after senior women at the agency," said a colleague.

Over the course of her career, Mylett has executed sponsorships with the NFL during the Super Bowl, FIFA during the World Cup, the Grammy’s, the 2012 London Olympics and major Hollywood films.

She is a former National High Kick Champion and has been featured on ESPN twice.

She is committed to breast cancer awareness and fundraising, and has walked nearly 300 miles for different breast cancer walks in New York City.