40 Under 40 2019 | Vusi Moyo

Vusi Moyo has built an impressive career in healthcare communications, in large part by humanizing healthcare providers through two-way engagement and relationship building.

In his current position as VP, Moyo oversees all agency work for Philips North America Diagnostic Imaging, including directing the company’s B2B First Time Right campaign that demonstrates how innovation leads to more timely and accurate diagnoses. He also co-leads the agency’s relationship with the Alzheimer's Association, a role that includes developing and managing the nonprofit’s communications outreach with families, caregivers and support groups. Somehow, Moyo finds the time to serve as the strategic lead for Zeno’s pro bono work on behalf of Chicago’s DuSable Museum of African-American History, and leads the agency’s employee engagement unit. Dubbed the "Culture Crew," the team coordinates outreach activities including diversity celebrations for Pride Month, Black History Month and collaborative events such as back-to-school night.

Moyo’s past projects at Zeno include leading the awareness campaign for Merck Vaccines from 2014 to 2017 around the company’s shingles and pneumococcal vaccines, and spearheading agency work for Merck Vaccines Adult Brands from 2016 to 2018 during the company’s ongoing trials for the Ebola vaccine. For this campaign, Moyo was instrumental in crafting Merck’s narrative and messaging around the vaccine.

At a higher level, his awareness campaigns on the critical importance of vaccines advanced the industry’s thought leadership well before the current outbreak crises of measles and other preventable diseases.

Moyo’s accomplishments speak for themselves. Zeno — and the healthcare industry more broadly — is lucky he is at the forefront of shaping the future of healthcare communications.

Born in Zimbabwe and raised in Kenya and Namibia, Moyo joined the public relations industry in the U.S. after graduating from Central Michigan University.

He is an active practitioner of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, a grappling martial art. He’s won gold in local competitions, silver in a world tournament and memorably sparred with the late Anthony Bourdain.

Last year, Moyo volunteered with the nonprofit Year Up, where he helped mentor urban young adults, providing the skills, experience and support needed to prepare for professional careers. His principal mentee is employed today as a software test engineering consultant.