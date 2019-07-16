40 Under 40 2019 | Fran McGill

Some people struggle to land on their feet post-college. Fran McGill, director of communications at Pershing Square Capital Management, was not one of them.

After graduating magna cum laude from the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University with a bachelor’s in public relations, McGill joined Rubenstein Associates, where he represented hedge funds, private equity firms and publicly traded companies.

In 2015, he made the jump to Pershing Square Capital Management. As the hedge fund’s director of communications, McGill oversees its external communications, manages its interactions with the media and serves as the firm’s spokesperson for government affairs. That’s an impressive role for anyone, but it’s particularly noteworthy given McGill’s age. At just 28, he confidently fills a position usually held by someone with at least a decade of additional experience.

Since joining Pershing Square Capital, McGill has exhibited a rare talent for media relations. He has a gift for cultivating relationships with individual influential reporters in the industry. Over the past few years, he’s helped the firm navigate a period of underperformance, as well as a recent surge. In the words of one colleague, "It’s easy to do PR when times are good. Helping a firm weather the storm and emerge with an excellent reputation is more challenging, and Fran McGill has more than risen to the challenge."

In his free time, McGill competes in marathons and triathlons.

He minored in Spanish in college.

McGill was promoted to Pershing Square Capital Management’s director of communications in 2017, less than two years after joining the firm.