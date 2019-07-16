40 Under 40 2019 | Hayley Matz Meadvin

A political communications veteran with a strong track record of helping people and organizations grow their brands and create national policy change, Hayley Matz Meadvin joined Precision as a managing principal in December 2017. She quickly proved herself and was promoted to director of the firm’s communications team a year later. The fast-paced role includes leading a team of 12, overseeing multiple client accounts (including crisis management), mentoring staff and helping grow Precision’s business. Recently, Meadvin worked with Gilead Sciences to reach underserved communities disproportionately impacted by HIV where people could benefit from Truvada for PrEP, the company’s pill that prevents transmission of the disease. The initiative included a multimillion-dollar TV rollout and an influencer campaign.

Meadvin honed her PR chops working in politics and public service. During the Obama administration, she served in the White House as communications director to Dr. Jill Biden and in the U.S. Small Business Administration as press secretary and deputy communications director. On Capitol Hill, she created the Senate Democrats’ national media booking program, and directed press events for the Democratic caucus in the office of U.S. Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid.

Following her time in Washington, Meadvin worked as a VP at Edelman. Next up was the role of chief officer for strategy and communications at the Chicago Public Schools, the nation’s third-largest school district serving more than 360,000 students in over 600 schools.

At Precision, "Hayley makes the impossible look effortless," said Julia Watts, a principal at the firm. "She is the rare PR professional who is able to toggle between organizational leadership and business development to digging in deep on client work."

Meadvin met her husband, David, while the two both served as aides to former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid.

She has a law degree from Penn State Law.

During her time working in the Obama administration, Meadvin traveled the world with Dr. Jill Biden.