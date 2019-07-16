40 Under 40 2019 | Chris Macowski

If Chris Macowski’s colleagues had to pick one word to describe him, it would be "busy." As head of content B2B communications for Spotify, Macowski is responsible for managing all music-related public relations activities across the company’s content organization as well as providing high-level industry communications.

Macowski joined Spotify less than two years ago, but he has already racked up some impressive achievements, notably his work around New Playlist Submission, a feature that allows artists to submit music to playlist curators in order to reach an expanded audience. He’s also developed strong ties with reporters covering the tech and music industries.

"Chris is the kind of person you want — actually, that you need — on your team," said Dustee Jenkins, Spotify’s global head of communications and public relations. "He is notably smooth under pressure and is able to juggle more things than I can count, with grace, creativity and, most importantly, care."

Prior to Spotify, Macowski worked for more than a decade at Warner Music Group, where he held many roles with the company’s communications and marketing department. After graduating college in 2006, he started his career on the agency side, working at Cornerstone/Fader and then The Morris + King Co.

Along with his family, Macowski manages Smacktone Studios, a record label, rehearsal space, recording studio, performance venue and art gallery in New Jersey.

In his free time, he enjoys traveling with his wife and volunteering at Best Buddies New York, a nonprofit serving individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

He is a graduate of the University of Florida.