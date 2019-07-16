40 Under 40 2019 | Marisa Lalli

As GM and SVP of WE’s New York office, Marisa Lalli keeps a jam-packed schedule. In the past year alone, she’s led three major campaigns for McDonald’s, including Global McDelivery Day, which generated 175 global media placements, a 95% favorable sentiment score and, perhaps most importantly, a significant global sales lift that included the busiest Thursday with the most orders for McDelivery on record. Most recently, she was the driving force behind the first McDelivery Couch — a custom couch created to elevate the McDelivery experience built in partnership with La-Z-Boy.

Producing strong results is second nature for the marketing pro. Since joining WE, she has had a significant impact on the company’s bottom line. For example, last year the New York office increased revenue 14.5% — the largest bump in the office’s history — and expanded its client roster, adding iRobot and McDonald’s, among others.

Prior to WE, Lalli worked at The Recording Academy, Ketchum and Wenner Media. A career highlight was working with Adam Glassman to get the Microsoft Surface onto Oprah’s 2012 Favorite Things List for the first time. The campaign included an on-air integration, and Lalli got to meet Oprah — a personal dream come true.

At Wenner Media, Lalli was Us Weekly’s integrated marketing manager. In that role, she aligned brands like Olay, HBO and Terlato Wines with Us Weekly features such as "Hot Hollywood" and "25 Most Stylish New Yorkers."

She participated on a panel at CES 2018 on how connected devices are changing women’s personal and professional lives.

Lalli’s hobbies include travel, Broadway shows and hanging out with her rescue dog, Sophie.