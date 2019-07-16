Hill+Knowlton Strategies names Daniel Holmes NY creative director

NEW YORK: Hill+Knowlton Strategies has nabbed Daniel Holmes, former creative director for Jack Morton Worldwide in London, for the same role in its New York office.

Holmes, who moved to New York for the newly created job, is reporting to Simon Shaw, H+K’s global chief creative strategy and innovation officer. Holmes started in the role on Monday, leading H+K’s New York creative hub and assisting with U.S. and global clients.

The WPP agency created the role as it grows its U.S. creative hub. The firm’s Innovation + Creative hubs bring together content and publishing staffers, film directors, data analysts and designers, the firm said in a statement.

Holmes had worked at H+K previously in its London creative operations, then known as Bisqit. He was later creative director at Jack Morton Worldwide.

"[Holmes] was presented with an exciting, new opportunity, and we wish him well in his future endeavors," said Craig Millon, chief client officer at Jack Morton. The firm said it has replaced Holmes.

H+K’s global revenue grew by 3% last year to an estimated $400 million, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report.