40 Under 40 2019 | Megan Lagesse

After an instructive introduction to the industry at Edelman, where she developed campaigns for large consumer goods companies including Starbucks, Unilever and SC Johnson, Megan Lagesse took her media strategy expertise in-house, joining Goose Island Beer Company in Chicago.

Shortly thereafter, she was recruited by Goose’s parent company, Anheuser-Busch, to oversee communications for all breweries in its growing craft beer portfolio, including nationally distributed brand Breckenridge Brewery. Since then, she’s received a series of promotions, culminating in her appointment as head of communications. In this role, Lagesse oversees all communications for Anheuser-Busch’s craft business unit, which consists of 12 partners across the country, and participating in the business unit’s leadership team. She also leads Anheuser-Busch’s craft advisory board, which has a mission to strengthen leadership, insights and business development for the business. In her tenure at the company, Lagesse has been instrumental in orchestrating the merger and acquisition announcements for seven Anheuser-Busch craft breweries.

As is true for the industry at large, Anheuser-Busch’s top executives are overwhelmingly male: Lagesse is one of only three women on its leadership team. It can be a challenging position, but it is one she uses as a platform to champion women within the organization. As one colleague put it, "Megan is a true rising star and one who will undoubtedly continue on her path to making the world around her a more inclusive place."

In addition to organizing and supporting elected officials who further the cause for women’s rights, Lagesse is active with Planned Parenthood of New York City.

She is a Certified Beer Server with the Cicerone Certification Program and was recently invited to the female co-working space The Wing as a guest speaker.

An avid bread maker, Lagesse completed a multi-day baking intensive with Smoke Signals bakery in Marshall, North Carolina.