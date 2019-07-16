40 Under 40 2019 | Katie Krum

Despite only joining Weber Shandwick last year, Katie Krum has already had a significant impact at the agency. As the digital lead for the PR firm’s South region, she was the driving force behind the DC digital team’s growth.

Krum’s leadership style is warm, energetic and inquisitive. She consistently goes above and beyond to deliver results. For example, she recently sat down with each of the more than 50 people on her team to review their 2018 goals — even though, for the majority of them, she was not their direct supervisor.

Prior to Weber Shandwick, Krum was the senior director of content and engagement at Under Armour. In that role, she led the team responsible for piloting the brand’s online health and fitness platform for the MyFitnessPal and MapMyRun communities while managing content and engagement across the Under Armour Connected Fitness ecosystem. On top of this, she was responsible for the brand’s social content, overseeing the production of 150 blog posts, thousands of social posts and dozens of newsletters each month.

Before that, Krum had highly successful stints at Marriott International, where she helped create the company’s first crowdsourced online platform, and Nickelodeon, where she spearheaded multiple digital campaigns, including the relaunch of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and the Kids’ Choice Awards.

In her spare time, Krum is dedicated to elevating and advancing women in creative industries — which is why she founded SheSays, a global network that does exactly that.

Krum has long been involved with the nonprofit March of Dimes.

Following a frustrating experience at the airport, she offered a stranger a ride home — only to later discover that he was Wil Haygood, the author of The Butler.

Krum graduated from Princeton with a bachelor’s in history and NYU with a master’s in integrated marketing.