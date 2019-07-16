40 Under 40 2019 | Adjoa Adofo Kyerematen

A former journalist, Adjoa Adofo Kyerematen, director of communications at Better Medicare Alliance, has a unique, 360-degree view of what it takes to craft an effective message around health and healthcare. At Better Medicare, she oversees all media relations, digital and social media strategy, advertising, message development, internal communications and executive visibility, in addition to serving as the organization’s lead spokesperson.

She’s also spearheaded a number of major initiatives, such as a digital grassroots program that included more than 400,000 senior advocates, and incorporated big data to target and drive seniors to get educated on Medicare Advantage.

Kyerematen’s work at the nonprofit has not gone unnoticed, earning multiple accolades from the industry.

Before joining Better Medicare Alliance, Kyerematen ran health advocacy, public affairs and media relations campaigns at Schmidt Public Affairs and IR Media. Prior to that, she worked on Capitol Hill as communications director for Rep. Jan Schakowsky (D-IL), a co-chair of the Congressional Task Force on Seniors and a member of the House Energy and Commerce Committee. In that role, she managed communications and media relations strategies on issues such as Medicare, Medicaid and the Affordable Care Act.

In the very early days of her career, Kyerematen was a journalist, writing for The Congressional Quarterly, The Kansas City Star, The Miami Herald, Philadelphia Daily News and The Macon Telegraph.

During her journalism career, Kyerematen was published over 300 times in major newspapers across the country.

A breast cancer advocate, Kyerematen has been certified as a breast health educator by the National Breast Cancer Coalition.

She ran for Miss Ghana USA; her platform focused on improving breast cancer care and research in West Africa.