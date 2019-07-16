Justin Bieber may have resurrected a summer treat of yore: Double Pop

Do you Beliebe that Double Pop Popsicles could actually make a comeback?

Popsicle strongly hinted on Friday that it could happen. Who would get the credit? Well, Justin Bieber.

Rumblings about bringing back the Double Pop started in May, when Bieber tweeted that he and manager Scooter Braun could not find "double stick popsicles," adding, "This is crazy. @Popsicle we need those back!"

Talking with @scooterbraun and we just realized we can’t find double stick popsicles!! This is crazy. @Popsicle we need those back! pic.twitter.com/s6uiiu3r8M — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) May 22, 2019

One day later, Popsicle responded to Bieber, tweeting, "We’ll see what we can do for you [and Braun]."

We can’t Beliebe you’re a fan @justinbieber ?? We’ll see what we can do for you and @scooterbraun. Who else misses our original Double Pop? pic.twitter.com/6FoZYunivx — Popsicle® (@Popsicle) May 22, 2019

Two months later, it looks like Bieber’s dream could become a reality.

Summer is finally here, and we’re having double the fun. Any idea what we’ve been working on in our test kitchen? pic.twitter.com/SVZUguUebg — Popsicle® (@Popsicle) July 12, 2019

The post has been liked 6,400 times, shared 630 times and received more than 350 comments.

Popsicle has been directly tweeting to fans that the "big reveal" will come this week.



Made ya do a double take, huh? Well, stay tuned in a few days for the big reveal ... — Popsicle® (@Popsicle) July 15, 2019