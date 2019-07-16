Justin Bieber may have resurrected a summer treat of yore: Double Pop

Diana Bradley

Popsicle is strongly hinting it could bring back the double-sized summertime treat.

Do you Beliebe that Double Pop Popsicles could actually make a comeback?

Popsicle strongly hinted on Friday that it could happen. Who would get the credit? Well, Justin Bieber. 

Rumblings about bringing back the Double Pop started in May, when Bieber tweeted that he and manager Scooter Braun could not find "double stick popsicles," adding, "This is crazy. @Popsicle we need those back!"

One day later, Popsicle responded to Bieber, tweeting, "We’ll see what we can do for you [and Braun]."

Two months later, it looks like Bieber’s dream could become a reality. 

The post has been liked 6,400 times, shared 630 times and received more than 350 comments.

Popsicle has been directly tweeting to fans that the "big reveal" will come this week.

A Popsicle representative could not be reached for comment about the company’s Double Pop plans.

UPDATE: In a Twitter post on Tuesday afternoon, Popsicle said if it gets 100,000 retweets by July 23, it will bring back the Double Pop.

The brand also tweeted at Bieber to let him know a special batch of the pops were made just for him and Braun.

