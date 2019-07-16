Justin Bieber may have resurrected a summer treat of yore: Double Pop

Do you Beliebe that Double Pop Popsicles could actually make a comeback?
Popsicle strongly hinted on Friday that it could happen. Who would get the credit? Well, Justin Bieber.
Rumblings about bringing back the Double Pop started in May, when Bieber tweeted that he and manager Scooter Braun could not find "double stick popsicles," adding, "This is crazy. @Popsicle we need those back!"
Talking with @scooterbraun and we just realized we can’t find double stick popsicles!! This is crazy. @Popsicle we need those back! pic.twitter.com/s6uiiu3r8M— Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) May 22, 2019
One day later, Popsicle responded to Bieber, tweeting, "We’ll see what we can do for you [and Braun]."
We can’t Beliebe you’re a fan @justinbieber ?? We’ll see what we can do for you and @scooterbraun. Who else misses our original Double Pop? pic.twitter.com/6FoZYunivx— Popsicle® (@Popsicle) May 22, 2019
Two months later, it looks like Bieber’s dream could become a reality.
Summer is finally here, and we’re having double the fun. Any idea what we’ve been working on in our test kitchen? pic.twitter.com/SVZUguUebg— Popsicle® (@Popsicle) July 12, 2019
The post has been liked 6,400 times, shared 630 times and received more than 350 comments.
Popsicle has been directly tweeting to fans that the "big reveal" will come this week.
Made ya do a double take, huh? Well, stay tuned in a few days for the big reveal ...— Popsicle® (@Popsicle) July 15, 2019
A Popsicle representative could not be reached for comment about the company’s Double Pop plans.
UPDATE: In a Twitter post on Tuesday afternoon, Popsicle said if it gets 100,000 retweets by July 23, it will bring back the Double Pop.
A limited batch has landed – but for 100K retweets we’ll bring back the Double Pop fun for everyone. Who’s in? RT this tweet & we’ll alert you on 7/23 with the results. #BringBackTheDouble pic.twitter.com/lAPrsuUWcO— Popsicle® (@Popsicle) July 16, 2019
The brand also tweeted at Bieber to let him know a special batch of the pops were made just for him and Braun.
Hey @justinbieber – you asked where are the @Popsicle Double Pops? Well, you better belieb we made a special batch just for you and @scooterbraun! They’re coming in hot… well, cold actually, because you know… Popsicle! https://t.co/Ys8051u8wX— Popsicle® (@Popsicle) July 16, 2019