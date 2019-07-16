40 Under 40 2019 | Jocelyn Jara

Jocelyn Jara is a driver of progressive change, not just at Golin but for the industry as a whole. An experienced advocate for the power of diversity and inclusion, she has become a leading voice on the issue, driving change within the agency and, in many cases, within Golin’s clients’ businesses as well.

A member of Golin’s senior leadership team, Jara is responsible for guiding the agency’s multicultural strategy in her role as executive director and SVP, consumer and multicultural. In 2017, she enlisted 25 employees from a variety of backgrounds to improve the company’s approach to diversity and inclusion at its headquarters. She also created the Golin Chicago Gets Real podcast, a series in which employees share personal perspectives on topics such as code-switching, parenthood, how to be an ally and destigmatizing mental health.

In addition to her work within the agency, Jara has deep relationships with clients and has helped develop high-profile activations, such as Tylenol’s Mother’s Day campaign, which portrayed the challenges and triumphs of multicultural families.

Her efforts around diversity and inclusion have led to impressive results. While the agency is just getting started on that front, she has helped increase the overall diversity of its employee base by nearly 5% since 2017. In the last two quarters, more than 30% of new hires came from diverse backgrounds.

"Jocelyn is a true champion of people. Whether it’s her colleagues, her direct reports or an audience that our clients are trying to reach, she gets to the heart of what matters most to them," said Alicia Alfano, Golin’s executive director of consumer marketing. "To know Jocelyn is to feel seen, heard and understood. She has a true gift. I learn from Jocelyn every day. Her perspective and counsel make me a better professional, but, more importantly, they make me a better person."

A passionate cook, Jara hosts an annual Friendsgiving, a gathering that unites friends and colleagues to celebrate togetherness.

She serves as a mentor and advocate for Chicago Cares, a nonprofit helping build a stronger, more unified Chicago Public School system.

Jara recently served as treasurer for the inaugural Hispanic Public Relations Association board in Chicago.