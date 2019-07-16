Lime hires Lululemon comms leader Kate Chartrand

SAN FRANCISCO: Electric scooter company Lime has hired Kate Chartrand as senior director of corporate and consumer communications.

Chartrand was previously global comms lead at Lululemon. She started at the yoga apparel brand in 2014 as director of PR before she was promoted to VP of global PR and communications, according to her LinkedIn account.

Chartrand is based in Toronto, with plans to spend a week per month in San Francisco and additional time in New York City. She is reporting to Lindsey Haswell, general counsel and head of communications, in the newly created role.

Lime has also hired Jane Chung as global creative director. She is a veteran of Huge, Elephant, Leo Burnett and iCrossing, as well as cofounder of Kloof, an app for creating social media profiles for pets that was acquired by the American Kennel Club in 2015.

Lime has a valuation of $2.4 billion, according to VentureBeat, and has raised $777 million since it launched two years ago. The app-based scooter-rental platform is available in dozens of cities and college campuses in the U.S. and internationally.

This story was updated on July 16 with additional information.