40 Under 40 2019 | Sarah Freeman

Sarah Freeman has a proven track record of success within Johnson & Johnson. Prior to her promotion, she led U.S. communications for Janssen’s cardiovascular and metabolism portfolio, where she protected the company’s reputation and served as its primary media spokesperson.

In her current role as senior director, global therapeutic area communications leader, cardiovascular and metabolism, she is responsible for launching partnerships. She created a first-of-its-kind patient ambassador program while establishing new standards. Freeman recently overhauled Janssen’s approval process for pharmaceutical communications, for which she was recognized with the J&J Standard of Leadership Award.

Before joining Janssen, Freeman led Novo Nordisk’s communications efforts for its diabetes, insulin and BioPharm portfolios. While at the company, she created a program that found, trained and negotiated contracts with patient spokespeople.

She also drove the growth and expansion of Novo Nordisk’s Race with Insulin campaign, which generated $9 million in long-term incremental revenue.

With more than 15 years of PR experience, Freeman started her love of communications at, of all places, the United Nations. After working on the U.N.’s communications team, she held stints at several East Coast PR agencies where she worked on award-winning media campaigns for pharmaceutical and consumer clients.

Freeman took a position in Denmark while working at Novo Nordisk. While there, she visited a new country every month.

Freeman serves as a mentor to junior rising talent at Janssen, particularly new mothers (she has a 2-year-old).

At Novo Nordisk, she implemented budget savings by selecting one AOR — which resulted in a 15% annual cost reduction.