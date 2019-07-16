40 Under 40 2019 | Alexandra Foutch

There’s a saying in southeast Michigan: "Nothing stops Detroit." FleishmanHillard has a similar motto: "Nothing stops Alexandra."

At the agency, Alexandra Foutch is an integral force. An SVP and partner, as well as the global client lead for General Motors, she leads a team of more than 150 employees. Since 2017, she has been responsible for managing the global relationship for Omnicom with GM.

Foutch first joined FleishmanHillard in 2011 as the director of Chevrolet accounts. She quickly rose through the company’s ranks, first to VP and then to SVP. In 2016, at just 31, she was named partner and appointed the global client lead for all of the agency’s GM work around the world. This includes serving as the communications and digital lead for the GM account and supporting the company’s corporate communications, global connected customer experience, motorsports and fleet teams.

Her performance across these positions has been impressive. Among her many career highlights at Fleishman is her work on Chevrolet social campaigns, including #ChevyGoesEmoji (complete with the first all-emoji press release) and #BestDayEver, which surprised real people with "Acts of Awesomeness." Both became case studies for industry-best practices. Foutch also spearheaded GM CEO Mary Barra’s social media strategy, which saw her followers increase across platforms, including a 51% year-over-year increase on LinkedIn, an 11% rise on Facebook and a 28% bump on Twitter.

Foutch was FleishmanHillard’s very first social employee in Detroit.

She serves on the board of directors for GearUp2Lead/GearUp Academy, a nontraditional high school that provides opportunities for disconnected local youth in Flint, Michigan, to obtain a diploma and find meaningful employment.

In 2015, Foutch was a key driver behind Chevrolet’s #TechnologyAndStuff campaign, racking up a historic haul in a triple Cannes win — securing gold, silver and bronze Lions.