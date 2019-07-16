40 Under 40 2019 | Alissa Fitzgibbons

Alissa Fitzgibbons has been at Procter & Gamble for over a decade. During that time, she has more than proved her worth. Fitzgibbons joined the company in 2008 as an associate manager in the North America oral care division. Her strategic and tactical skills were brought to the forefront when she was tapped to manage a class action lawsuit against one of the brands in the portfolio, and successfully diffused negative media coverage.

In light of this, her 2011 promotion to senior manager — this time in P&G’s North America hair care division — came as no surprise. Since assuming the position, Fitzgibbons has achieved positive results for the unit after more than a decade of decline, largely thanks to a marketing strategy that incorporates influencer, search and social media marketing. In recognition of her strong performance, Fitzgibbons was promoted to associate director of P&G’s North America hair care business.

Throughout her rise within the company, Fitzgibbons has made mentorship a priority. A caring coach, she helps colleagues achieve a high bar of excellence by providing them with strong training, constructive feedback and, perhaps most importantly, support and encouragement. As a result, she is one of the company’s most sought-after managers and mentors, a testament not just to her professional qualifications but to her warmth and generosity.

An accomplished musician, Fitzgibbons is an active member of her church choir.

She takes her role as a female leader seriously, and makes the time to invest in and mentor new employees at P&G.

She is a member of P&G’s Accelerator program, which aims to grow and retain top P&G female managers into director-level leaders.