40 Under 40 2019 | Stefan Embry

A 10-year industry veteran, Stefan Embry has had stints working in communications for hospitality, beauty, telecom, tech and food and beverage companies. At Praytell, where he is an account strategy director who leads the agency’s work on a portfolio of six food and beverage retailers, Embry provides oversight and counsel to both internal team leads and individual brands. He also leads the agency’s corporate citizenship work with MAC Cosmetics and the Estée Lauder Companies, guiding the rollout of the MAC and Praytell-produced feature length documentary, More Than T, with Showtime. And as if that wasn’t enough to keep him busy, he spearheads the agency’s work with the Paper and Packaging Board, a $1 million piece of business that has led to significant creative wins, particularly on the content side.

Praytell has grown quickly, expanding from one to 125 people in just under six years thanks to a model that promotes integrated communications work, such as hiring and training employees who are fluent across social, digital, paid and media relations. With his experience and industry knowledge, which runs both wide and deep, Embry is a living embodiment of this model.

On top of all the above, he is deeply involved in Praytell’s diversity and inclusion initiatives. As a man of color in an industry where people of color are underrepresented, he understands the challenges this presents and is working to drive change. In addition to being a critical part of the agency’s diversity and inclusion team, he leads culture initiatives for Praytell’s Austin office and is a trusted, respected advocate across the company.

Prior to joining Praytell, Embry worked at Vox Global in Washington, DC, and FleishmanHillard in New York.

He is currently working on an event series with ColorComm that address the needs of men of color in the advertising and PR world.

He has a beloved cat whose name is Rodham Knowles Carter Embry Smith.