40 Under 40 2019 | Astrid Egerton-Vernon

Astrid Egerton-Vernon has advised some of the world’s largest companies on their financial, executive, corporate, consumer and internal communications for Dentons, the world’s largest law firm, with 175 locations across 78 countries. As global director of communications, she is also deeply involved in the firm’s growth, geographic expansion, innovation and work around diversity and inclusion. On many aspects of these initiatives, notably the impact on reputation and competitive positioning, she takes a leadership role.

Egerton-Vernon has already amassed a series of career highlights since joining Dentons in 2018, including her role in overseeing communication around Cadbury’s defense against Kraft’s acquisition. Thanks in large part to her rigorous media relations strategy, Cadbury was able to negotiate a 42% takeout premium on the original offer.

Before joining Dentons, Egerton-Vernon was the director of global corporate communications for Hilton. During her seven-year tenure at the company, she managed communications around Hilton’s record-breaking 2013 IPO; led the media campaign for the launch of Tru by Hilton, which secured coverage in The Wall Street Journal; and implemented Hilton’s first Americas Storytellers’ Summit, a networking event for communications people in the hospitality industry.

Egerton-Vernon first broke into the world of financial communications at Capital MS&L, which is based in London, where she advised Al Gore’s sustainable investment firm and oversaw the launch of the award-winning documentary An Inconvenient Truth. She also helped launch several Middle Eastern and African IPOs, both on their respective local exchanges and on the London Stock Exchange.

Egerton-Vernon’s career in communications began in college, when she interned at Santa Barbara’s local ABC-affiliate TV news station and was eventually offered the role of weekend assignment editor.

In her free time, she volunteers for So Others Might Eat, a Washington, DC-based community organization that provides food, clothing and healthcare for the homeless.

An avid traveler who lived in Egypt as a child, Egerton-Vernon has visited Australia, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, eastern Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean.