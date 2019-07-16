40 Under 40 2019 | Paul Dyer

Paul Dyer, who joined Lippe Taylor in 2017, has been the marketing and PR agency’s acting president since early 2017. In addition to the many operational duties that come with the job, Dyer makes time for clients, working directly with brands including Citi, Intel, Lenovo, Cetaphil, Botox, Johnson & Johnson and Jet.com. A surefooted leader, Dyer’s efforts have been instrumental in Lippe Taylor’s ability to grow by 28% in 2018.

Prior to joining Lippe Taylor, Dyer spent eight years at W2O, where he held a variety of positions, including head of social media, head of corporate development, chief commercial officer and president of analytics and insights. He also worked with top-shelf digital brands such as Red Bull and Intel.

Before that, he was a new media specialist at Marketwire. It was here that his career really took flight. As Dyer’s expertise deepened, he participated in an increasing number of industry speaking engagements on behalf of the company, which generated attention and respect from peers in the industry. At a certain point, his profile grew large enough that he was able to launch his own consultancy, NewMediAwake, which worked with brands including Virgin Megastore, MGM Mirage and Petsmart.

The many twists and turns of Dyer’s career have molded him into a confident leader with a rare talent for managing multiple disparate areas of business at once while remaining committed and focused on serving his clients. As one co-worker put it, "it’s a balancing act that I learn from every single day."

Dyer is an active volunteer for New York Cares, an organization that helps revitalize local neighborhoods.

He is a regular university guest lecturer and has spoken at NYU, Pepperdine and USC, among other institutions.

As the father of two baby girls, work-life balance is something he takes seriously, both for himself and for his direct reports.