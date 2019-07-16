40 Under 40 2019 | Daryl Drabinsky

Daryl Drabinsky wears many hats. These include leading strategy for the CVS Health communication team’s digital and social presence, overseeing social thought leadership and governance, and playing an active part in employee advocacy.

Drabinsky came to CVS by way of Aetna — which was acquired by CVS last year — where she was director of digital communications. Prior to Aetna, Drabinsky led digital communications at White & Case and DLA Piper, two of the world's largest global law and professional service firms. Her first job after business school was at a social media agency, where she learned the ropes of business development, strategy and client management.

These skills have served her well. As an expert on topics such as building online brands, employer advocacy and the future of digital communications, Drabinsky is a frequent speaker at high-profile industry events. Over the years, she has also earned a reputation as an astute strategist who can implement meaningful change across a number of organizations, from a branding agency to a multinational Fortune 10 enterprise. This respect is reflected in the numerous accolades she’s collected over the years, including the Aetna Phenomenal Women in Tech.

In her role as head of digital and social communications at CVS Health, her impact is felt on a daily basis. Colleagues describe her as a "passionate, driven and transformative leader" whose work ethic "and drive for excellence permeates throughout the communications team."

has an undergraduate degree from Northwestern University and an MBA from The Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania, where she majored in marketing and entrepreneurial management. An active alumna of both universities, she recruited and managed two Northwestern master’s students as "externs" at CVS Health this past year.

A lifelong Toronto Raptors fan, Drabinsky was thrilled when the NBA team won the championship earlier this year.