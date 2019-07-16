40 Under 40 2019 | Joydeep Dey

Joydeep Dey oversees research, insights and business intelligence across the entire agency, which informs work for clients such as P&G, J&J, Merck and Novartis. Since joining Marina Maher Communications, he has built a team of 19 strategists and introduced a consultancy-based model to the agency that has repeatedly helped it win new business. These efforts have driven double-digit growth, generating an additional $5 million in revenue for 2018 alone.

Dey began his career at Publicis firm Digitas, where he worked from 2005 to 2010. During his tenure, he developed new growth strategies for the agency and was instrumental in developing marketing initiatives for brands including Pampers, Dreft, American Express and IBM. Next up was a stint at Google, where he provided strategic consulting for pharmaceutical brands, followed by an executive director of strategy and planning role at J. Walter Thompson. At the agency, Dey engineered strategies for Nestlé, Kimberly-Clark and HSBC. His work at JWT so impressed MMC that he was hired to be the agency’s first chief strategy officer — at the age of 37.

His colleagues describe him as a "superstar" who excels thanks to his unparalleled rigorous, yet innovative, strategic thinking. "Joydeep is a changemaker," said MMC CEO Marina Maher. "His diverse experience and multidimensional talent paired with the speed and agility of PR has opened the door to the future of our industry."

A first-generation Indian-American, Dey is passionate about giving back to underserved communities. He teaches a résumé writing workshop to teenage mothers at Covenant House, which provides shelter, food and immediate crisis care to homeless and runaway youth.

He is a guest lecturer at the University of Virginia, Darden School of Business, where he gives an annual class on marketing strategy.

He is the agency’s No. 1 requested staff member by Marina’s clients.