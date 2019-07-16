In Pictures: PR Cup 2019 kicks off memorable weekend of sport

Sponsored by markettiers4dc and put on by Ready10 and PRWeek, the event raised £3,500 for the Taylor Bennett Foundation and involved the only 15 PR teams willing to sacrifice their usual posh Friday afternoon lunch for a game of football. Allegations the 16th entrant, which dropped out on the eve of the tournament, was spotted at Chiltern Firehouse that afternoon, are unsubstantiated.

The Academy's first team, bolstered by a few youngsters from the academy, ran out eventual winners, defeating a strong CIPR outfit in an end-to-end game of two halves.

A date is yet to be set for the open-top boat parade, which will float the trophy down the Thames.

