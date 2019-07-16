Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Tuesday morning

Why are so many people gravitating toward TikTok? The app’s head of global marketing, Stefan Heinrich Henriquez, told PRWeek that people are getting social media fatigue because of all the negativity on platforms such as Twitter. TikTok is seen as a "happier place," he said. Henriquez’s biggest comms challenge: making consumers understand that TikTok is not a music app geared toward teens. Then what is it? Read our feature to find out more.

What PR firms top Mergermarket M&A adviser rankings? Joele Frank Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher and Kekst CNC are the new names at the top of two Mergermarket tables that rank PR agencies by M&A deals they handled globally in the first half of 2019. PRWeek has all the details.

Today marks 50 years since the first moon landing. To celebrate, Hotels.com is holding an 11-minute Apollo 11 anniversary sale; and Nestlé’s Stouffer's, which supplied some of the food for the Apollo 11 astronauts following their trip to the moon, has released a replica menu so everyone can "eat like an Apollo 11 astronaut." NASA is celebrating with various partner-led events throughout the week.

Donald Trump is a "racist president." That’s what conservative lawyer George Conway, husband of White House senior adviser Kellyanne Conway, had to say in an op-ed he penned on Monday for The Washington Post. In the piece, he wrote that Trump is "racist to the core" and "beyond the bounds of human decency," after Trump tweeted that a coalition of "Progressive Democrat Congresswomen" who came from "countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe" should "go back" to the "broken and crime infested places from which they came." He was apparently referring to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY); Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN); Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D- MI); and Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA). The four women responded to Trump’s attacks with a press conference of their own on Monday evening.

Taco Bell + T-Mobile = T-MoBell. In what can only be described as one of the most unexpected brand mashups, Taco Bell and T-Mobile are opening their first co-branded stores – only July 23-25 – in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago. Patrons will receive a limited edition T-MoBell Freeze, free tacos and co-branded merchandise. There will also be celebrity meet-and-greets.