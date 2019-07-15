40 Under 40 2019 | Charisse Curtis

Charisse Curtis is a hustler. After years developing expertise and building up her network within the industry, she recently broke out to start her own firm.

To backtrack briefly: Curtis began her career in Miami, where she worked at the respected agency Tara, Ink (clients included Chloe, Chopard and H&M). After that, it was off to Los Angeles, where she took a job as an account executive in the hospitality and events division at Entertainment Fusion Group. Her clients included Playboy, Nylon, XXIV Karat Champagne, Keratin Complex, Cake Nightclub, State Social House and Veev Spirits. During her time there, she was intimately involved in numerous brand and product launches.

After learning the ropes in L.A., Curtis parted ways with Entertainment Fusion to focus on starting her own firm. As the owner of Milano Consulting, Curtis applies her PR skills to secure her clients national media recognition, including coverage in outlets such as Today, CNN, ABC News and Forbes. According to colleagues, there are few things more satisfying than watching her clients, many of whom are relatively low profile, get the publicity and credit they deserve.

Curtis also takes the time to give back by mentoring new and aspiring PR professionals. When someone reaches out for advice by email or social media, she takes pride in drawing from her own experience in order to offer guidance.

Curtis is a former Division I basketball player.

She graduated cum laude from college.

Each year, she mentors a student from St. John’s University, her alma mater.