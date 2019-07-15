40 Under 40 2019 | Gabriel Andriollo

Since joining HBO in 2016, Gabriel Andriollo has enhanced and protected its reputation in Latin America. As the senior communications manager for the region, he is responsible for telling the company’s story through media narratives, driving engagement, increasing subscription sales and strengthening the brand’s positioning — a job at which he has excelled.

Andriollo launched HBO’s first comprehensive corporate communications program and created an editorial board for HBO Latin America, moves that made it easier for the company to regulate business reputation, executive visibility and strengthen brand positioning in the region. Andriollo also developed a grassroots relationships program, which connected the company to local journalists and influencers while solidifying its existing connections with top opinion leaders.

Prior to HBO, Andriollo was the digital director at Burson-Marsteller Miami, where he worked with brands such as Sony, Ford, Baptist Health South Florida, his current employer HBO Latin America and HP. There, he led the only creative team outside the communication agency’s New York headquarters and launched StudioB Live, the first in-house multimedia production studio in the company’s history. By offering an integrated and data-driven approach to help clients better understand their demographics, StudioB Live introduced new brands and elevated existing ones.

In addition to his deep professional expertise and knowledge, co-workers describe Andriollo as someone who displays "genuine, kind-hearted generosity toward his colleagues, peers and teams," a quality that gives him "a unique opportunity to become a trusted adviser for his clients and a positive reference for his colleagues."

Andriollo was born and raised in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and received his bachelor’s degree in public relations and corporate communications from the UADE (Universidad Argentina de la Empresa).

In addition to his professional success in the PR industry, he is a talented lyrical singer and gifted tennis player.

An expert on digital trends, Andriollo has advocated for strategies that serve a younger generation and has given interviews, including on CGTN America, as an expert in millennial consumer habits.