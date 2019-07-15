40 Under 40 2019 | Mackenzie Anderson

Mackenzie Anderson, who just took the role of director, purpose communications and engagement at Nike at the beginning of July, has been a standout at every stop in her career.

Anderson was previously the global senior communications lead, office of chief communications and sustainability officer at Coca-Cola, where she had been an invaluable part of the communications team since she joined the company in 2014. It was a multifaceted role that included corporate brand-building, C-suite strategic initiatives, beverage and product launches, media relations and crafting executive thought leadership. Throughout her tenure, Anderson was entrusted with high-profile projects and initiatives within the company. For example, she was part of a small team that created Coca-Cola’s new approach to portfolio management and consumer brand strategy, and she has authored globally approved messaging on topics including obesity, transparency, innovation and sustainability.

Prior to joining Coca-Cola, Anderson led PR for the Atlanta Braves. The job consisted of running social media and senior-level executive messaging for the Major League Baseball team, in addition to facilitating media interviews and photo shoots with players, coaches and executives. As a direct result of her efforts, the team’s follower count on Twitter skyrocketed by 150%.

One of Anderson’s first jobs in the industry was working on the PR team at the Georgia Aquarium, where she managed crisis communications, created an overarching crisis communications plan and spearheaded TV and celebrity engagement for the venue. While at the organization, she won an Emmy for outstanding achievement in TV news and program specialty for her work as the aquarium producer for a documentary about a $110 million dolphin exhibit expansion.

Anderson led a global group of bloggers and journalists on a trip to Kathmandu, Nepal, to experience Coca-Cola’s efforts in the months following the catastrophic earthquake in 2015.

She is a concert-trained pianist, having competed professionally through college.

Mackenzie serves on the board of the nonprofit Emerging Leaders for Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, and is on the board of advisers for Georgia Southern University, her alma mater.