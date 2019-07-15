Fantasy Life names Hot Paper Lantern as PR and marketing AOR

NEW YORK: Fantasy Life App has named Hot Paper Lantern as its PR and marketing AOR.

Launched in 2016 by ESPN commentator Matthew Berry, Fantasy Life is an app that enables fantasy sports hobbyists to post, poll, get alerts and chat about sports, according to the company’s website.

Fantasy Life looking to Hot Paper Lantern to help increase its number of new users and build loyalty among existing users.

Hot Paper Lantern president Ted Birkhahn said his agency is currently refreshing the Fantasy Life brand and following that it will launch a digital marketing campaign aimed at growing the app’s user base and increasing downloads. The efforts are designed to hit at the same time as the fantasy football draft season.

Hot Paper Lantern began working on the six-figure account on June 1 and is Fantasy Life’s first agency partner, said Birkhahn. Fantasy Life did not conduct a competitive search for an agency and instead brought Hot Paper Lantern on after the shop did some project-based work for the company.

Hot Paper Lantern’s chief strategy officer Mike Friedin is leading the five-person team working the account.