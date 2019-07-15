Dave Karraker exits Campari Group after 12 years

SAN FRANCISCO: Dave Karraker is leaving Campari Group after 12 years to start his own agency called Raptor Communications.

Karraker’s last day at Campari, where he was most recently VP of communications for North America, is set for August 1.

At Raptor Communications, Karraker will provide comms and partnership marketing consulting "until [he decides] on his next career step," according to a statement announcing his departure from Campari.

Karraker wasn’t immediately available for additional comment.

As Campari’s top communications executive in the region, Karraker oversaw corporate and internal comms efforts and counseled on brand and crisis comms in the U.S., Jamaica, Mexico and Canada, according to a statement. He also served on its executive team.

It wasn’t immediately clear who will replace Karraker. A Campari representative declined to comment, citing company policy.

Previously, Karraker was VP of engagement and advocacy and director of PR and events for Campari’s U.S. business.

Involved in all product launches since he started at the company in 2007, Karraker was credited in the statement as the "architect of Negroni Week," a joint venture with Imbibe Magazine that has raised about $2 million for charitable causes, according to the project’s website. The company also said he worked on digital strategy, licensing, product placement, charitable giving, customer service and launching Campari’s bartender relations program.

Karraker was also marketing manager for Campari’s namesake brand for three years and marketing manager for Cynar.

Prior to joining Campari, Karraker was senior director of corporate communications at Sony Computer Entertainment America, VP of corporate comms at Allied Domecq Spirits and Wines and director of marketing comms at Kmart.

He is also chairman of the public affairs committee of the Distilled Spirits Council of the U.S., which is a trade association comprised of spirits companies including Campari, Bacardi and Diageo.