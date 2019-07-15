Little green tweets: 8 brands that tried to abduct the 'Area 51 raid'

Added 5 hours ago by Diana Bradley

No opportunity is too alien for some brands.

Blog

A joke -- we think, anyway -- Facebook event calling on users to meet at Area 51 on September 20 to "see them aliens" has attracted 1 million users, as well as a handful of brands. 

"We will all meet up at the Area 51 Alien Center tourist attraction and coordinate our entry," organizers said in the event’s details. "If we Naruto run, we can move faster than their bullets. Let’s see them aliens."

The event, called "Storm Area 51, They Can’t Stop All of Us," was created this month by the anonymous administrators of the public meme page "Shitposting cause im in shambles," who teamed up with a Twitch video game streamer named SmyleeKun.

The event prompted Area 51 memes to invade Twitter. Here are eight brands that tried to abduct the meme for themselves. 

Kool-Aid

Burger King 

DiGiorno

Moonpie 

Steak-umm

Asos

Xbox U.K. 

Checkers and Rally's

