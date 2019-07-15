M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment global leader relocating to Australia

Martin, one of the founders of M&C Saatchi’s sports arm 15 years ago - and the PRWeek PowerBook’s most influential sports consultant - will stay in his global CEO role but will now concentrate on exploring growth opportunities for the agency.

He will be based in M&C Saatchi S&E’s local office in Sydney with a remit to expand its regional presence and focus on new office openings, particularly in South East Asia. PRWeek understands that after two years Martin will return to London.

The original London office will continue to be run by the UK leadership team of Jamie Wynne-Morgan, the UK CEO – who also joined the agency when it launched in 2004 - and the joint managing directors, Jodie Fullagar and Rich Barker.

"My job is not changing at all, so it’s just a location move," Martin told PRWeek.

"We’ve always committed to having as few offices as necessary, rather than as many as possible, but with the increasing demand from our clients and with major sporting and culture events in the upcoming decade, it’s now important that we find the right opportunity in Asia to help balance our footprint.

"We have an incredibly strong UK Leadership team and so it feels the right time to continue to expand our offering and support the brilliant team in Sydney".

M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment clients include Coca-Cola, Beko, Heineken, Ballantine’s and Reebok. It has offices in London, Berlin, Sydney, New York, Johannesburg and Los Angeles.