Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Monday morning

New from PRWeek this morning: A big people move. Julianna Richter has joined mergers and acquisitions advisory firm Waypoint Partners as a partner. She will report to U.S. managing partner Brett Davis. After 19 years at Edelman, Richter left her role as the firm’s U.S. COO in November 2018.

Girls Who Invest has a new marketing and PR AOR. Water & Wall Group has been selected to support its mission of fixing the gender gap at asset management firms. Edelman was the incumbent on the account. PRWeek has the full story.

What happened over the weekend? Procter & Gamble’s Secret deodorant brand announced in a full-page ad in The New York Times on Sunday that it will donate $529,000 -- $23,000 for each of the 23 players on the U.S. team that won the World Cup earlier this month -- to help close the pay gap. Secret also tweeted out its announcement. U.S. women's national soccer team player Allie Long responded to the news by tweeting that she will never wear another deodorant as long as she lives. Another player, Jessica McDonald, thanked Secret on Twitter.

President Donald Trump’s tweets are in the news again. This time, it’s for tweeting that a coalition of "Progressive Democrat Congresswomen" who came from "countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe" should "go back" to the "broken and crime infested places from which they came." He was apparently referring to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY); Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN); Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D- MI); and Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA). All four are minorities. Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton tweeted on Sunday evening, "They’re from America, and you’re right about one thing: Currently their government is a complete and total catastrophe." Republicans have refused to condemn the remarks.

Unsure what to be for Halloween this year? One attendee to VidCon, an event that celebrates online video creators, has won the Internet for his costume as an "influencer apology video." Taylor Lorenz, a writer at The Atlantic, posted a video of the attendee (Twitter handle @PugLoca) who created a cardboard cutout that looks like a YouTube video that is titled "My apology." In the video, he dabs at his eyes with tissues, while apologizing for making a TikTok video at his grandmother’s funeral.