Tesco Bank media relations head moves to Student Loans Company

Treslove will be responsible for all internal, media and external affairs for SLC, which administers student loans on behalf of the UK government and devolved administrations.

Commenting on the appointment, SLC deputy chief executive David Wallace said: "Adam brings a wealth of experience from both the public and private sector to this enlarged role within SLC."

He added: "This appointment is crucial to increasing understanding of how SLC enables its customers to invest in their futures through education."

The hiring, announced last week, comes in the context of a changing landscape for the SLC. The publication of the government-commissioned Augar Review, in May, recommended that university tuition fees be capped at £7,500 and the timescales for repaying student loans be extended from 30 to 40 years.

Treslove commented: "The Student Loans Company plays a critical role in delivering student opportunity. With the recent Augar Review, SLC’s new People Strategy and the renewed focus on technological development, it’s a great time to be joining the organisation as it strives to deliver efficiently for customers and partners."

Credentials

Prior to taking up his new role this month, Treslove had spent the past eight years at Tesco Bank. Starting out as media relations manager, he went on to be promoted to head of media relations and public affairs.

Before that, he had worked at the Food Standards Agency for four years – mostly as a senior external affairs manager, before switching to media relations.

His other experience includes a 18-month stint as a public affairs executive at the BioIndustry Association, and seven years at Which?, where he rose from research assistant to senior corporate relations manager.

In addition to Treslove’s appointment, the SLC has promoted Madeleine Firth from an office management role to the new position of external affairs manager.

