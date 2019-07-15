Red Havas young gun takes the helm of Manchester PR agency

Duckett, one of PRWeek’s top 30 Under 30 in 2012, rapidly rose through the ranks at Havas, joining from university as a graduate trainee.

He played a role in many of the agency’s award-winning campaigns, including the highy praised vegan sausage roll launch for Greggs, and takes over at Wentworth PR from Julie Garrido, who retired this year after more than 30 years at the helm.

"This is an exciting new challenge and I’m thoroughly looking forward to working with the fantastic clients that Wentworth PR service currently," Duckett said.

"There is an opportunity to grow Wentworth to become one of the leading agencies in Manchester and with my vision, experience and determination, I don’t doubt that this will become a reality."

Duckett marked his arrival at Wentworth PR with a new client win. North-West-based brand Built for Athletes appointed Wentworth PR to provide support for its Hero Backpack, a fitness backpack specifically designed for athletes.

Nick Costello, Built for Athletes owner, said: "Alex’s ambitions matched our own and we are delighted to have him on board. These are exciting times for Built for Athletes and we are confident that Alex will play a major role in building our brand and, especially, raising the profile of our Hero Backpack."