The Pope's former spokesperson appointed comms director of leading business school

Greg Burke (pictured), who joins on 16 September, spent most of his career as a foreign correspondent, first for Time Magazine and then for Fox News.

From 2012 to 2018, he worked in the Vatican, first as senior advisor for communications in the secretariat of state and most recently as the spokesman for Pope Francis.

Since leaving the Vatican, he has been following the anti-slavery and anti-trafficking movements, and will continue as a consultant for the Arise Foundation while at IESE.

The IESE is the graduate business school of the University of Navarra in Spain and consistently ranked among the top ten business schools in the world.

For the past five years it has been ranked number one by the Financial Times for its executive education programmes.

It has campuses in Barcelona, Madrid, Munich, New York and São Paulo.