Ex-Premier League corp comms head signed by Concacaf

Concacaf is the continental governing body of North and Latin America, which features footballing powers Mexico and the US.

From September, Noble – who announced his departure from the Premier League at the end of June – will oversee Concacaf’s football and corporate communications, media relations and services, public relations and editorial content.

"We are very excited to welcome Nicholas Noble as director of communications for Concacaf. He brings a vast knowledge of the sport’s industry and expertise across all communications disciplines," Concacaf president Victor Montagliani said.

"Nick has a strong, established reputation and his leadership will be essential in communicating our 'football first' vision, while working closely with our Member Associations and key stakeholders within the football community."

In his new role, Noble will focus on developing, implementing and managing the overall communications strategy of Concacaf, supported by the football and corporate communications team already in place, to raise awareness, understanding and visibility of the confederation and its mission.

He will report directly to Concacaf general secretary Philippe Moggio and will be based in Miami, Florida.

"It is an honor to have been appointed to this role and I am thrilled to be joining Concacaf at such an exciting time for the Confederation," Noble said. "I look forward to working with the talented team already in place, with all 41 Member Associations and with stakeholders across the region to communicate the excellent work being undertaken to develop football at all levels."

Noble spent 12 years at the Premier League as its head of news and corporate communications.

His stint at the Premier League included a period deputising as director of comms following 17-year veteran Dan Johnson's departure in 2017 and before former Chelsea FC comms chief Emma Wilkinson took on the top role. Wilkinson and head of public relations Alexandra Dallas remain the two most senior comms figures at the organisation.