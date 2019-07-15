Newgate advises investment firm on planned £750m Thomas Cook package

Under the proposal, Thomas Cook is targeting an injection of £750m of new money from Fosun and its core lending banks. The debt-for-equity deal would see Fosun own a majority stake in Thomas Cook's Tour Operator business and a minority stake in the Airlines division.

Fosun, which is listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange, owns the holiday resort chain Club Med and football club Wolverhampton Wanderers.

In a statement last month, Thomas Cook confimed it is "in discussions with Fosun following receipt of a preliminary approach".

"There can be no certainty that this approach will result in a formal offer. However, the board will consider any potential offer alongside the other strategic options that it has, with the aim of maximising value for all its stakeholders," it continued.

In February, Thomas Cook created a combined marketing and comms role within its Hotels and Resorts arm, which "recognises the increased blurring" of the two disciplines - with senior comms figure David Child given the extra responsibility for marketing.

The promotion of Child came alongside the departure of group marketing director Jamie Queen. Thomas Cook also appointed Eterna Partners as its only retained PR agency as part of the strategic review of its airline business.

Newgate's owner Porta is in merger talks with Italian group SEC. Last month the two companies agreed to merge in a deal that values Porta - which also owns PR shops Publicasity and Engage Comms - at around £4.5m.