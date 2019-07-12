Former Edelman US COO Julianna Richter joins Waypoint Partners

NEW YORK: Edelman alum Julianna Richter has joined mergers and acquisitions advisory firm Waypoint Partners.

Serving as partner, Richter’s first day is set for July 22. She will report to U.S. managing partner Brett Davis. The number of staffers she will oversee has not been determined.

Richter’s primary goal is accelerating Waypoint’s growth and expansion in the U.S. As partner, she will lead strategic engagements with companies across the creative, marketing communications and related technology space with a focus on driving growth and value creation.

"Our goal is to help the companies we work with grow [via] helping them build their capabilities, capacity or capital with investors and other partners," said Richter. "It depends on where the company is in its life cycle."

Waypoint has worked with more than 200 businesses in the U.S., U.K., Europe and Asia and has offices in London and Edinburgh. It opened its first U.S. office in New York in October 2018 and has four staffers, including Richter, based there.

"Waypoint is in a pivotal point in its growth," she said. "The firm [which launched in London] saw the opportunity and need [for its services] in the U.S. market. I would expect in the next year or so, we will have expanded in the U.S. based on the needs of the clients."

After 19 years at the firm, Richter left her role as Edelman’s U.S. COO in November 2018. She was responsible for driving growth and value for the firm’s largest region, representing more than 60% of the company’s global revenue. Richter led all day-to-day operations including client strategy, business development and marketing, strategic planning and innovation. She also oversaw HR for the U.S. business, which included talent management, diversity and inclusion, as well as learning and development, according to a statement.

"I had a very long and successful tenure at Edelman and really enjoyed my time there, but I wanted to try something completely different that tapped into what I do and what I love best, which is to build business," said Richter. "So that is how I ended up at Waypoint and I am really excited."

Edelman has not named a replacement for her, according to a representative from the firm.

Since leaving Edelman, Richter has been consulting.

Richter was named a PRWeek Champion of PR in 2017 and a PRWeek 40 Under 40 honoree in 2007.