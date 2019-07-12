Breakfast Briefing: WPP sells majority stake in Kantar to Bain

Bain takes majority stake in Kantar. After months of speculation, WPP has sold a 60% stake in Kantar to private equity firm Bain Capital. The deal values Kantar at $4 billion. Bain reportedly bested rivals Apollo Global Management, Platinum Equity and Vista Equity Partners to buy the market research firm.

You can call her either the "purpose queen" or a "purpose badass" if you’d like. Either way, Carol Cone joined the PR Week Podcast to discuss who’s doing purpose marketing well and who’s just "purpose washing." Shameless plug: Go here to find out more about PRWeek’s purpose-focused conference in Chicago in October and about the first Purpose Awards.

Boeing is switching up the leadership of its 737 program, which includes the still-grounded 737 Max. Eric Lindblad, who has led the program for less than a year, is planning to retire. However, the changes reportedly are not due to problems with the 737 Max, as Lindblad had planned to step down last year.

What’s on the president’s mind? Hours after the White House social media summit predictably descended into complete weirdness, President Donald Trump went off about former Speaker of the House Paul Ryan on Twitter. The new rift with Ryan started with comments the former vice presidential candidate made about Trump’s political inexperience in a new book.

Paul Ryan, the failed V.P. candidate & former Speaker of the House, whose record of achievement was atrocious (except during my first two years as President), ultimately became a long running lame duck failure, leaving his Party in the lurch both as a fundraiser & leader...... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 12, 2019

And what’s next for Trump’s former press secretary? Sarah Huckabee Sanders was reportedly seen leaving Fox News Channel and power lunching in Midtown on Thursday. She’s widely expected to write a book about her time in the White House, and, of course, there’s the speculation about a gubernatorial run in Arkansas.