In Brief: Brighter tourism brief, changes at the top of TLN, win for Another Word

Lancashire-based agency The Write Angle rebrands to TWA marketing

The rebranded agency has also recently seen two new directors, Sally Mackrill and Jenny Woolley, take the helm. Mackrill is a marcomms specialist with nearly two decades’ industry experience, and Woolley has extensive experience creating and delivering online and offline B2B and B2C campaigns. Mackrill said: "The time was ripe for a total rebrand and fresh approach – with a new look and website. A few things haven’t changed, namely Jenny and me, or our dedication to our clients."

Developer writes up contract for Another Word

The PegasusLife Group, a retirement property developer, has appointed Another Word Communications as its retained corporate and consumer PR agency. The agency will work across the group’s PegasusLife and Renaissance Retirement over-60s living brands. Another Word has been tasked with delivering integrated creative campaigns, with PR and press office activity to drive awareness and sales leads across each brand, while supporting their broader corporate agenda.

TLN selects new senior leadership

Travel and lifestyle communications alliance, the Travel Lifestyle Network (TLN), has appointed a new executive chairman and board team to help it expand and deliver further growth. TLN is made up of 17 independent PR agencies that operate in 23 markets with more than 500 clients, employing over 350 people. At its AGM in Singapore, members appointed new executive chairman Virginie Le Norgant, director of GroupExpression in France. Le Norgant said: "My objective is to develop the notoriety of the TLN brand."

US region looks on The Brighter side

The Brighter Group, a Finn Partners Company, has been briefed to implement the UK PR strategy to drive visitation to Capital Region USA. The independent travel and tourism public relations and marketing consultancy will focus on promoting Washington, DC, Maryland, and Virginia, as well as driving visitor arrivals to Washington Dulles International Airport. The agency will support the company’s mission to achieve more overseas visitors that stay longer and spend more money across the region.