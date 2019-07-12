Mystery shrouds closure of Midlands agency Superdream

The agency, which is headquartered in Bromsgrove, near Birmingham, but also has an office in Brisbane, Australia, entered into administration on 5 July, with local media outlets reporting that the move stunned staff.

PRWeek heard the agency has debts of £900,000 and has not been contactable since it entered administration. The agency had not answered its phone or responded to PRWeek’s approach to contact it as of Friday morning (12 July).

The agency’s leaders are being investigated by the PRCA’s Professional Practices Committee to see if the actions of its senior management had breached PRCA standards of conduct.

The regional news outlet BusinessDesk.com reports that staff were told to pack their belongings and leave the offices when they turned up for work last Friday (July 5).

A staff email shared with BusinessDesk.com said: "Your contract of employment has ended as of 5 July…payment arrears and holiday will be paid by Industrial Service."

Superdream social media activity had continued right up until Thursday, when 'senior media executive Matt' had his legs waxed for charity.

Earlier today, our Senior Media Executive, Matt, had his legs waxed in aid of @PrimroseHospice. Here he is "enjoying" it. If you’d like to donate to this amazing local charity and make it worth it, you can here: https://t.co/gTuvTuu8h3 #WorcestershireHour pic.twitter.com/2NP7KD1FEN — Superdream (@WeAreSuperdream) July 4, 2019

The agency employed 23 people in the UK at the time of its closure, and provides PR and digital media, among other marcoms services. The business was established in 2012 by Jason Manning and establised a PR division in 2014 before setting up in Brisbane in 2016.

At the time of its closure, the agency listed British Athletics, Bosch, Holy Moly and Wasps Rugby among its clients.

PRCA director general Francis Ingham said: "It is a source of deep regret whenever any PR agency folds, but it is of course desperately bad personal news for its employees."

Ingham said the PRCA will offer former employees free individual PRCA memberships for the next 12 months, which allows them to attend PRCA events and use its resources to find new roles.