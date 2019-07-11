The PR Week: 7.12.2019: Purpose marketing pioneer Carol Cone

Carol Cone is a pioneer of purpose marketing. On this week's episode of The PR Week, she talks about the inception of the in-vogue marketing strategy and sounds off on who is effectively using purpose and who isn't.
With PRWeek's Frank Washkuch and Steve Barrett, Cone discusses the news of the week:
- The U.S. Women's National Team's victory and willingness to tackle social issues;
- PRWeek's Power List;
- An in-depth conversation with Impossible Foods' comms chief;
- A positive news platform launched by a Facebook vet;
- The debut of the Harold Burson exhibit at the Museum of PR;
- The latest people move stories about Ben Boyd, Nancy Elder and Claire Dixon.