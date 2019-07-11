The PR Week: 7.12.2019: Purpose marketing pioneer Carol Cone

Added 5 hours ago by PRWeek Staff

Carol Cone, also known as the Purpose Queen, joins The PR Week podcast.

Audio
L to R: Frank Washkuch, Carol Cone, Steve Barrett
L to R: Frank Washkuch, Carol Cone, Steve Barrett

Download

The-PR-Week-Podcast-July11.mp3

Carol Cone is a pioneer of purpose marketing. On this week's episode of The PR Week, she talks about the inception of the in-vogue marketing strategy and sounds off on who is effectively using purpose and who isn't. 

With PRWeek's Frank Washkuch and Steve Barrett, Cone discusses the news of the week:

  • The U.S. Women's National Team's victory and willingness to tackle social issues; 
  • PRWeek's Power List; 
  • An in-depth conversation with Impossible Foods' comms chief;
  • A positive news platform launched by a Facebook vet;
  • The debut of the Harold Burson exhibit at the Museum of PR;
  • The latest people move stories about Ben Boyd, Nancy Elder and Claire Dixon.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Get our email newsletters

News by Sector