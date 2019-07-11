Bagel Boss owner mocks angry customer gone viral with free mini-bagel offer

After a video of a customer ranting about women on dating sites not liking short guys went viral this week, Bagel Boss owner Donald Rosner used the incident as an opportunity for a promotional offer.
Rosner has been vocal about the incident on Twitter. On Wednesday, he tweeted that anyone who mentions the video at Bagel Boss gets a free mini bagel. The store is also encouraging Twitter users to create memes about the video. Whoever makes the best one wins a Bagel Boss breakfast spread.
But is making fun of a customer, even an incredibly angry one, an appropriate response? Tweet at us or take our poll below.
Bagel Boss’ owner is offering free mini bagels to anyone who mentions the viral video of a customer’s wild rant at its shops. What do you think of the owner’s response?— PRWeek US (@PRWeekUS) July 11, 2019