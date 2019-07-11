Bagel Boss owner mocks angry customer gone viral with free mini-bagel offer

Added 8 hours ago by PRWeek Staff

Was this an appropriate response?

Blog

After a video of a customer ranting about women on dating sites not liking short guys went viral this week, Bagel Boss owner Donald Rosner used the incident as an opportunity for a promotional offer.

Rosner has been vocal about the incident on Twitter. On Wednesday, he tweeted that anyone who mentions the video at Bagel Boss gets a free mini bagel. The store is also encouraging Twitter users to create memes about the video. Whoever makes the best one wins a Bagel Boss breakfast spread.

But is making fun of a customer, even an incredibly angry one, an appropriate response? Tweet at us or take our poll below.

