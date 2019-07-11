Amit Misra promoted to MSL South Asia CEO

Amit Misra has been promoted to MSL South Asia CEO, to lead the brand across SAARC regions, with primary focus on Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

A company statement said that the move comes with the goal of driving greater synergy across the region and group companies.

Misra was previously MSL India CEO. He will continue to report to Saurabh Varma, CEO of Publicis Communications, South Asia.

Misra joined MSL in 2013 as EVP and director of public affairs and took over India operations as CEO in 2014.

Saurabh Varma, CEO, Publicis Communications, South Asia, said, "South Asia holds incredible opportunities for us and I cannot think of a better leader than Amit to drive synergies for us in this region. Amit has played a tremendous role in building MSL in India. He is a natural leader and has helped grow MSL to newer heights year on year."

Misra said, "It is a genuinely exciting time in the region, with the communication landscape evolving at such a rapid pace. The digital explosion in these markets is facilitating innovative and refreshing work, in an always on ecosystem. I am looking forward to working with our exceptional talent pool and extending our leadership in these vibrant markets."

This story first appeared on campaignasia.com.