Walgreens Boots Alliance hires new global comms chief

In addition, Chuck Greener, previously senior vice president for global communications and corporate affairs, moves to the new role of senior vice president and global chief public affairs officer.

It comes two years after the departure of Radelet's predeccesor, Yves Romestan, who earlier this year launched a new agency, YRSA Communications. Romestan had worked in the business for 15 years.

Radelet's remit at the global pharmacy and healthcare giant will cover internal, external and divisional communications across the group, including PR, financial comms, digital comms, advertising and events. He and Greener will report to chief operating officer Ornella Barra.

Radelet, who joins WBA this week, previously held senior communications roles at Sprint, AOL Time Warner, MicroStrategy and Weber Shandwick.

Reporting to him will be Gulden Mesara-Dogan, group vice president of Walgreens communications and vice president of WBA internal communications and events; Laura Vergani, vice president of international and divisional communications; and Debbie Perucca, head of administration for WBA communications.

Andre Salord, director of global marketing and agency operations, will report jointly to Radelet and Vineet Mehra, senior vice president and global chief marketing officer.

Earlier this month, WBA announced it would be increasing its quarterly dividend by four per cent to 45.75 cents per share. It follows better-than-expected earnings in its third quarter.

WBA, which employs more than 415,000 people in 25 countires, and owns pharmacy brands including Boots, Walgreens, Duane Reade and Alliance Healthcare. Its stable also includes health and beauty product brands such as No7, Soap & Glory, Liz Earle, Sleek MakeUP and Botanics.